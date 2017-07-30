Tomlin was removed from Sunday's game against the White Sox after four innings with an apparent injury, Jordan Bastian of MLB.com reports.

Tomlin made it through four no-hit innings on 56 pitches before meeting with manager Terry Francona and the team's athletic trainer at the mound before being removed from Sunday's contest. There's been no word on the reason for his early departure yet. Tomlin was relieved by Nick Goody.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast