Tomlin was removed from Sunday's game against the White Sox after four innings with an apparent injury, Jordan Bastian of MLB.com reports.

Tomlin made it through four no-hit innings on 56 pitches before meeting with manager Terry Francona and the team's athletic trainer at the mound before being removed from Sunday's contest. There's been no word on the reason for his early departure yet. Tomlin was relieved by Nick Goody.