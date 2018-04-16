Indians' Josh Tomlin: Likely bound for bullpen this week
Tomlin isn't listed as probable starter for any of the Indians' five games this week and is expected to work out of the bullpen until a fifth starter is needed April 24 against the Cubs.
On the heels of two postponements over the weekend and team off days Monday and Thursday, the Cleveland pitching staff will be well rested this week, so manager Terry Francona appears content to use a four-man rotation for the short term. With Tomlin's turn through the rotation being skipped, ace Corey Kluber will pick up two starts this week -- Tuesday against the Twins in Puerto Rico and Sunday against the Orioles in Baltimore -- which should bolster Cleveland's chances of keeping pace with Minnesota for the top record in the division.
