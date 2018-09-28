Indians' Josh Tomlin: Limited in effective start
Tomlin allowed one earned run on four hits and no walks while striking out five across 4.2 innings Thursday against the Royals. He did not factor into the decision.
Tomlin pitched on three days rest and was always likely to be limited, so it came as little surprise that he was allowed to throw only 74 pitches despite the effective outing. The lone run he surrendered came on a solo home run by Adalberto Mondesi in the third inning. This was likely the last we've seen of Tomlin in the regular season, and he hasn't had a particularly effective season, posting a 6.14 ERA and 1.48 WHIP across 70.1 innings.
More News
-
Indians' Josh Tomlin: Will get start Thursday vs. Royals•
-
Indians' Josh Tomlin: Claims win in relief•
-
Indians' Josh Tomlin: Knocked around in no-decision•
-
Indians' Josh Tomlin: Receives another start•
-
Indians' Josh Tomlin: Surrenders two runs in spot start•
-
Indians' Josh Tomlin: Tabbed for spot start•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 20 third basemen for 2019
Third base is shaping up to be one of the deepest of all positions in 2019 — that is, if the...
-
Top 20 second basemen for 2019
At a time when position scarcity is supposed to be on the outs, second base is surprisingly...
-
Waivers: One-start sleepers?
With the 2018 season drawing to a close, Scott White considers which pitchers and hitters might...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 27
You'll find two-start pitcher rankings here, but Scott White says they may not be of as much...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 27
Final week means starting lineups that are less rigid than ever, but Scott White has found...
-
Waivers: Stewart, Voit pack the power
A Tigers rookie makes his presence known while Luke Voit continues to power up for the Yankees....