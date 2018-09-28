Tomlin allowed one earned run on four hits and no walks while striking out five across 4.2 innings Thursday against the Royals. He did not factor into the decision.

Tomlin pitched on three days rest and was always likely to be limited, so it came as little surprise that he was allowed to throw only 74 pitches despite the effective outing. The lone run he surrendered came on a solo home run by Adalberto Mondesi in the third inning. This was likely the last we've seen of Tomlin in the regular season, and he hasn't had a particularly effective season, posting a 6.14 ERA and 1.48 WHIP across 70.1 innings.