Tomlin is tentatively scheduled to start Game 4 of the ALDS against either the Twins or Yankees.

Manager Terry Francona said Tomlin will be available out of the bullpen for the first three games of the series, so the Indians could turn elsewhere for a Game 4 starter if he is used in relief before then. Tomlin compiled a 3.52 ERA and 23:2 K:BB in 30.2 innings over six September starts.