Tomlin is listed as the Indians' probable starter for Wednesday's game against the Twins in Puerto Rico, MLB.com reports.

Back-to-back postponements Saturday and Sunday resulted in Tomlin taking the mound this week. With the weather expected to be more favorable in Puerto Rico as the Indians take on the Twins in a two-game set, Tomlin should finally be able to start Wednesday, which will mark his first appearance in eight days.

