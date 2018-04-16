Tomlin will not start Wednesday against the Twins, contrary to previous reports, Nick Camino of Newsradio WTAM 1100 reports.

There had been some confusion over how the Indians would line up their rotation after having two straight games postponed. It now appears that they'll reset the rotation to the top, with Corey Kluber started Tuesday and Carlos Carrasco starting Wednesday. It's not clear when Tomlin's next start will come. He could throw Sunday in Baltimore, though Kluber would be able to throw on four days' rest, so he could get skipped again.