Indians' Josh Tomlin: Officially named Wednesday's starter
Tomlin (hamstring) will be activated from the disabled list to start Wednesday's game against the Yankees, Zack Meisel of The Athletic Cleveland reports.
Tomlin was able to get through Friday's minor-league rehab appearance with no issues -- allowing one earned run and tossing 65 pitches -- clearing the way for him to make his next start for the big club. He compiled a 5.38 ERA, 1.30 WHIP, and 86:12 K:BB in 110.1 innings before landing on the disabled list at the end of July.
