Tomlin (6-9) allowed three runs on six hits while striking out five over 7.1 innings to pick up the victory during Monday's win over the Giants.

After a rough month of June (6.75 ERA) and an ugly first start of July (four runs over 4.2 innings), Tomlin has now put together back-to-back quality starts, lowering his season ERA to 5.74. It's worth noting that these two outings have come against the light-hitting Padres and Giants, which does little to change the fact that Tomlin remains a pitcher best left out on your league's waiver wire. The 32-year-old is scheduled to square off against the Blue Jays on Sunday.

