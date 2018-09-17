Tomlin is scheduled to start Thursday's series finale against the White Sox, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Tomlin picked up his first start with the big club since mid-May over the weekend against the Tigers, tossing four innings and giving up two runs on five hits and two walks. It wasn't clear if it was merely a spot start for Tomlin or if he would stick in the rotation going forward, but the fact that he's in line to take the hill again Wednesday suggests he's replaced Adam Plutko as the Tribe's fifth starter. Though Tomlin may pick up an additional start in the final week of the season, he'll likely head to the bullpen once the postseason begins and Cleveland shortens its rotation to four men.