Indians' Josh Tomlin: Reentering rotation Tuesday
Tomlin is listed as the Indians' probable starter for Tuesday's game against the Tigers, MLB.com reports.
Due to a pair of off days last week, the Indians were able to get by with a four-man rotation and skip Tomlin's turn in the pitching schedule. Tomlin wasn't needed out of the bullpen during that stretch, so he'll take the mound Tuesday on 10 days' rest. With a 8.06 ERA and 13 home runs surrendered in 25.2 innings this season, Tomlin makes for a shaky fantasy option even in a seemingly favorable matchup against a 17-22 Detroit team that the right-hander blanked for five innings back on April 10.
