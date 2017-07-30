Tomlin was removed from Sunday's start with left hamstring tightness, Jordan Bastian of MLB.com reports.

The veteran right-hander navigated four no-hit innings of work Sunday prior to being lifted from the contest. Since the severity of the injury is unknown, it's unclear whether this issue will affect his ability to make his next scheduled start Saturday against the Yankees. Consider him day-to-day for now.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast