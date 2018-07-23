Tomlin (hamstring) has resumed throwing off a mound and could soon be ready for a minor-league rehab assignment, Jordan Bastian of MLB.com reports.

Tomlin, who has been sidelined since July 9 with a right hamstring strain, has been working through some adjustments to his delivery during his bullpen sessions with the hope of finding more success upon rejoining the Indians. The 33-year-old has been pummeled to the tune of a 6.98 ERA and 21 home runs allowed over 49 innings this season and hasn't seen his results improve since moving from the rotation to a long-relief role.