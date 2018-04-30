Tomlin (0-4) surrendered six runs in Sunday's loss to the Mariners. He allowed ten hits while striking out three over six innings.

Tomlin allowed four consecutive hits in the second inning en route to a five-run frame that put the Indians in an early hole that they were unable to climb out of Sunday. Tomlin has now allowed 11 runs in his last two starts and could be in jeopardy of losing his spot in the rotation due to his ineffectiveness. As things stand, he's scheduled to take the mound Friday in a daunting matchup at Yankee Stadium.