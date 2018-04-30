Indians' Josh Tomlin: Shelled again Sunday
Tomlin (0-4) surrendered six runs in Sunday's loss to the Mariners. He allowed ten hits while striking out three over six innings.
Tomlin allowed four consecutive hits in the second inning en route to a five-run frame that put the Indians in an early hole that they were unable to climb out of Sunday. Tomlin has now allowed 11 runs in his last two starts and could be in jeopardy of losing his spot in the rotation due to his ineffectiveness. As things stand, he's scheduled to take the mound Friday in a daunting matchup at Yankee Stadium.
More News
-
Indians' Josh Tomlin: Allows four homers Tuesday•
-
Indians' Josh Tomlin: Likely bound for bullpen this week•
-
Indians' Josh Tomlin: Not starting Wednesday•
-
Indians' Josh Tomlin: Next start coming Wednesday•
-
Indians' Josh Tomlin: Bounces back in no-decision Tuesday•
-
Indians' Josh Tomlin: Good to go for Tuesday start•
-
Fantasy baseball: Bench Benintendi
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 6
While the sleeper hitters are comprised of one-and-dones most weeks, Scott White thinks most...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 6
Some of the best pitchers in baseball are in line for two starts in Fantasy Week 6 (April 30-May...
-
Deep league waiver wire
Heath Cummings looks at five players you should add in deeper leagues
-
Prospects: Calhoun, Adames closing in
A recent wave of call-ups makes for a new cast of characters in this week's Prospects Report....
-
Podcast: Struggling starting pitchers
Is it time to start worrying about some struggling starting pitchers, and is Clayton Kershaw...