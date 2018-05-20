Indians' Josh Tomlin: Shifted to bullpen
Tomlin is expected to be used out of the bullpen moving forward, T.J. Zuppe of The Athletic Cleveland reports.
Tomlin has made six starts for the Indians this season, but he's been moved to a different role as of Sunday. He owns a 0-4 record along with a 7.84 ERA and 1.68 WHIP across 31 innings.
