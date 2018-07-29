Indians' Josh Tomlin: Simulated game on tap
Tomlin (hamstring) is scheduled to throw a simulated game Tuesday, Jordan Bastian of MLB.com reports.
If Tomlin's right hamstring responds well to the activity, he could be cleared to head out on a minor-league rehab assignment as soon as Friday. Though Tomlin has been on the shelf for less than a month, the Indians will likely keep him on the rehab assignment for close to the full 30 days since he hasn't offered much assistance as either a starter or reliever this season. Look for him to return to Cleveland when rosters expand in September, at which point the right-hander will presumably work as a mop-up man out of the bullpen.
