Tomlin allowed two runs on five hits and one walk while striking out two over four innings Friday against Detroit. He didn't factor into the decision.

Tomlin last just four frames, allowing a run in the first and fourth innings. He was removed after throwing 55 of 88 pitches for strikes. Following Friday's performance, he's accrued a 6.49 ERA and 1.51 WHIP with 37 strikeouts across 59.2 innings this season. He figures to be used out of the bullpen moving forward.