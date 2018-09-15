Tomlin allowed two runs on five hits and one walk while striking out two over four innings Friday against Detroit. He didn't factor into the decision.

Tomlin didn't do anything special in his first start with the big club since mid-May, but he at least performed well enough to keep the Indians competitive while affording the other four members of the Tribe rotation an additional day of rest. Though Tomlin sits on a dreadful 6.49 ERA and 1.51 WHIP with only 37 strikeouts across 59.2 innings for the season, his performance Friday might be enough for him to stick around as the Tribe's fifth starter over Adam Plutko. The Indians elected to skip Plutko's turn in the rotation this week and haven't indicated if he or Tomlin will be in line to take the hill when a fifth starter is required next week.