Indians' Josh Tomlin: Surrenders two runs in spot start
Tomlin allowed two runs on five hits and one walk while striking out two over four innings Friday against Detroit. He didn't factor into the decision.
Tomlin didn't do anything special in his first start with the big club since mid-May, but he at least performed well enough to keep the Indians competitive while affording the other four members of the Tribe rotation an additional day of rest. Though Tomlin sits on a dreadful 6.49 ERA and 1.51 WHIP with only 37 strikeouts across 59.2 innings for the season, his performance Friday might be enough for him to stick around as the Tribe's fifth starter over Adam Plutko. The Indians elected to skip Plutko's turn in the rotation this week and haven't indicated if he or Tomlin will be in line to take the hill when a fifth starter is required next week.
More News
-
Indians' Josh Tomlin: Tabbed for spot start•
-
Indians' Josh Tomlin: Reinstated from disabled list•
-
Indians' Josh Tomlin: Completes second rehab outing•
-
Indians' Josh Tomlin: To embark on rehab assignment•
-
Indians' Josh Tomlin: Simulated game on tap•
-
Indians' Josh Tomlin: Resumes throwing program•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 26
There's plenty of reason to love the Rays in Week 26 (Sept. 17-23), according to Scott White,...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 26
There's no shortage of interesting two-start options in Week 26 (Sept. 17-23) — that is, if...
-
Waivers: Who replaces Pedro Strop?
The Cubs are down a closer, but the replacement could be even better, according to Scott White....
-
Minor-league Barometer: 2018 wrapup
The minor-league barometer ends the 2018 season looking at who helped or hurt their stock most...
-
Projecting 2019's first two rounds
Whether you're still in it or out of it in 2018, it doesn't hurt to start planning for next...
-
Waivers: Eyeing Castillo, Musgrove
Our Scott White looks at some pitchers showing signs of a breakthrough at this late stage of...