Indians' Josh Tomlin: Tabbed for spot start
Tomlin will start Friday against the Tigers, Paul Hoynes of the Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.
The team is pushing Corey Kluber back to line him up for the postseason and Tomlin, who recently returned from a hamstring injury, will get the call for the spot start. Tomlin has made just six starts so far this season, posting a dismal 8.10 ERA and 1.60 WHIP in 30 innings as a starter. The results have been better in relief, but not much better (4.91 ERA, 1.40 WHIP).
More News
-
Indians' Josh Tomlin: Reinstated from disabled list•
-
Indians' Josh Tomlin: Completes second rehab outing•
-
Indians' Josh Tomlin: To embark on rehab assignment•
-
Indians' Josh Tomlin: Simulated game on tap•
-
Indians' Josh Tomlin: Resumes throwing program•
-
Indians' Josh Tomlin: Lands on disabled list•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Projecting the first two rounds in 2019
Whether you're still in it or out of it in 2018, it doesn't hurt to start planning for next...
-
Waivers: Mondesi, Villar meet speed need
Is Reynaldo Lopez or Lucas Giolito the more rosterable White Sox pitcher? And just how plentiful...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 25
So who can you actually trust to make two starts in Week 25 (Sept. 10-16)? Scott White says...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 25
A matchups oddity for the Reds has our Scott White weighing his options. He looks at 10 hitters...
-
30 bold predictions for 2019
What becomes of Miguel Andujar when the Yankees sign Manny Machado? How early should you expect...
-
Waiver Wire: Mejia a must-add?
Homering twice in your first start goes a long way toward earning playing time, especially...