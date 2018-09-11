Tomlin will start Friday against the Tigers, Paul Hoynes of the Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

The team is pushing Corey Kluber back to line him up for the postseason and Tomlin, who recently returned from a hamstring injury, will get the call for the spot start. Tomlin has made just six starts so far this season, posting a dismal 8.10 ERA and 1.60 WHIP in 30 innings as a starter. The results have been better in relief, but not much better (4.91 ERA, 1.40 WHIP).

