Indians' Josh Tomlin: Throws off mound
Tomlin (hamstring) threw off a mound Friday, Jordan Bastian of MLB.com reports.
The session went well and Bastion is now moving on to a simulated game that is currently scheduled for Monday. The injury, which landed him on the disabled list at the end of July, was supposed to leave him out of action for about six weeks but he is currently on a fairly quick rehab schedule that could see him return sooner than those original estimates.
