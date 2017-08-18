Play

Tomlin (hamstring) threw off a mound Friday, Jordan Bastian of MLB.com reports.

The session went well and Bastion is now moving on to a simulated game that is currently scheduled for Monday. The injury, which landed him on the disabled list at the end of July, was supposed to leave him out of action for about six weeks but he is currently on a fairly quick rehab schedule that could see him return sooner than those original estimates.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast