Tomlin will begin a minor-league rehab assignment with Triple-A Columbus on Friday, Jordan Bastian of MLB.com reports.

Tomlin has been on the shelf since July 10 after suffering a right hamstring strain. He threw a simulated game Tuesday without issue, and he's expected to toss two innings his first minor-league start with the Clippers. Tomlin is expected to remain on his rehab stint for close to the full 30 days, meaning he could surface in the big leagues in September when rosters expand.

