Indians' Josh Tomlin: To rejoin rotation Aug. 30
Tomlin (hamstring) will go on a rehab assignment Friday and is expected to rejoin the big-league rotation Aug. 30 at Yankee Stadium, Zack Meisel of The Athletic Cleveland reports.
Danny Salazar (elbow inflammation) is out indefinitely, and while Tomlin won't be ready to jump into that rotation spot this week, he will slot in next week if everything goes according to plan. Meanwhile, Ryan Merritt will be recalled to start Friday. Tomlin has a 5.38 ERA, 1.30 WHIP and 86 strikeouts in 110.1 innings this season, but his 4.07 xFIP hints at better starts ahead.
