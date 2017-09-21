Indians' Josh Tomlin: Two outs shy of quality start Wednesday
Tomlin gave up two runs on seven hits over 5.1 innings Wednesday while striking out five but didn't factor into the decision in a 6-5 win over the Angels.
He got the hook after only 83 pitches (57 strikes) with the score knotted at 2-2, as manager Terry Francona continues to limit Tomlin's workload. The righty now has a 2.91 ERA and 1.15 WHIP in four September starts, but hasn't completed six innings in any of them. He's set for one more trip to the mound in the regular season Wednesday at home against the Twins.
More News
-
Indians' Josh Tomlin: Effective in no-decision Thursday•
-
Indians' Josh Tomlin: Collects second straight win Saturday•
-
Indians' Josh Tomlin: Cruises to win in return from DL•
-
Indians' Josh Tomlin: Resurfacing from DL•
-
Indians' Josh Tomlin: No longer in line for Wednesday start•
-
Indians' Josh Tomlin: Officially named Wednesday's starter•
-
Waivers: Not Hunter Renfroe? Then who?
Is Hunter Renfroe's three-homer game reason enough to add him? Scott White says now may not...
-
Waivers: Why bother with Beltre?
Scott White assesses Adrian Beltre's unexpected return from a "season-ending" hamstring injury...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 25
The Twins have terrific matchups in Fantasy Week 25 (Sept. 18-25), as do the Athletics and...
-
Week 25 two-start pitcher rankings
As the number of six-man rotations increases and the off days become more frequent, a quality...
-
Waivers: CarGo saving the best for last
If you wrote off Carlos Gonzalez earlier this year, it's time to take note again, according...
-
Waivers: Nicasio, Woodruff are startable
Some closer situations are up in the right air now, but Scott White sees one clear newcomer...