Tomlin gave up two runs on seven hits over 5.1 innings Wednesday while striking out five but didn't factor into the decision in a 6-5 win over the Angels.

He got the hook after only 83 pitches (57 strikes) with the score knotted at 2-2, as manager Terry Francona continues to limit Tomlin's workload. The righty now has a 2.91 ERA and 1.15 WHIP in four September starts, but hasn't completed six innings in any of them. He's set for one more trip to the mound in the regular season Wednesday at home against the Twins.