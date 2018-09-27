Indians' Josh Tomlin: Will get start Thursday vs. Royals
Tomlin will start Thursday's game against the Royals, Jordan Bastian of MLB.com reports.
Tomlin has previously made eight starts for the Tribe this season, but his most recent appearance came in relief Sunday against the Red Sox, when he tossed two scoreless frames to capture the win. Since he'll be pitching on three days' rest Thursday, Tomlin isn't expected to work long in what will more than likely be his final appearance of the regular season. Adam Plutko, who started Sunday but isn't listed among the Tribe's probable pitchers for their four-game series in Kansas City, could be available to eat innings behind Tomlin.
