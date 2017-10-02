Tomlin (10-9) allowed one run on four hits while striking out six batters through 5.1 innings to take the win over the White Sox on Sunday.

After lasting just 3.2 innings in his previous start, this was a solid rebound from Tomlin, and he's now allowed two runs or fewer in seven of his past eight starts. However, even with the strong stretch, the 32-year-old veteran finishes the season with an underwhelming 4.98 ERA. While the year-end numbers don't jump off the page, there were multiple runs this season when Tomlin was a solid fantasy asset. Pitching for a contender obviously helps his value, too.