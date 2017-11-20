Indians' Julian Merryweather: Added to 40-man roster

Merryweather was added to the Indians' 40-man roster on Monday to protect him from the Rule 5 draft.

After Triston McKenzie, the case could be made that Merryweather is the Indians' second best pitching prospect. That says more about the gap between McKenzie and the next best arm than it does about Merryweather's upside, which is likely that of a No. 4 or No. 5 starter. The 26-year-old righty dominated at Double-A (2.83 FIP) and while he got hit hard at Triple-A, his 3.89 xFIP and 76:25 K:BB in 78 innings are solid enough. Look for him to offer big-league rotation depth in 2018, likely serving as an up-and-down arm.