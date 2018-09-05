Merryweather (elbow) is the player-to-be-named-later the Blue Jays will receive for Josh Donaldson, Jon Heyman of FancredSports.com reports.

Merryweather can't officially be named as he is on the minor-league disabled list after undergoing Tommy John in March, but is currently the agreed-upon player between the two clubs. The 26-year-old had a 6.58 ERA, 1.67 WHIP and 76:25 K:BB in 16 starts at Triple-A Columbus in 2017.