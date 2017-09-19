Indians' Julian Merryweather: Climbs ladder to Triple-A in 2017

Merryweather -- who started nine games for Double-A Akron, and 16 games for Triple-A Columbus -- finished 2017 with a 5.32 ERA and 1.38 WHIP over 128.2 minor-league innings.

A fifth-round selection by Cleveland in 2014, Merryweather jumped out of the gate sporting a nifty 3.38 ERA and 0.93 WHIP through his first nine starts of the year with Akron. Eastern League opponents managed a paltry .196 BAA while the right-hander locked in a 9.3 K/9 over 50.2 innings. Things took a turn for the worse once Merryweather received a promotion in late May. The 25-year-old's 6.58 ERA, 1.67 WHIP and .327 BAA are clear indicators that Merryweather wasn't quite ready to take on International League hitters. That said, 2017 was a successful campaign overall for the pitching prospect, and with a better showing at Triple-A next year, Merryweather could certainly make his MLB debut later in 2018.