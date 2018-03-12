Indians' Julian Merryweather: Optioned to minors camp
The Indians optioned Merryweather (elbow) to Triple-A Columbus on Monday, Matt Kelly of MLB.com reports.
Merryweather underwent Tommy John surgery earlier this month, ending any sliver of hope the 26-year-old had of cracking the Tribe's Opening Day roster. With the right-hander out for the season, expect Cleveland to eventually move him to the 60-day disabled list in order to open up an extra spot on the 40-man roster.
