Merryweather has a sprained UCL in his right elbow and will get a second opinion Tuesday, Jordan Bastian of MLB.com reports.

This doesn't sound good, as it checks a lot of the boxes of a report that is precedes the announcement of Tommy John surgery. Merryweather was an under-the-radar late-blooming pitching prospect who had a chance to make an impact in redraft leagues in 2018. The 26-year-old righty notched a 6.58 ERA in 78 innings at Triple-A last year, but he dealt with some bad luck, and his 3.89 xFIP is more indicative of how he handled the level. He doesn't have monster stuff, but he has a good enough repertoire to profile as a No. 4 or No. 5 starter. He should not be drafted in redraft leagues, given news of this injury.