Indians' Julian Merryweather: Suffers sprained UCL
Merryweather has a sprained UCL in his right elbow and will get a second opinion Tuesday, Jordan Bastian of MLB.com reports.
This doesn't sound good, as it checks a lot of the boxes of a report that is precedes the announcement of Tommy John surgery. Merryweather was an under-the-radar late-blooming pitching prospect who had a chance to make an impact in redraft leagues in 2018. The 26-year-old righty notched a 6.58 ERA in 78 innings at Triple-A last year, but he dealt with some bad luck, and his 3.89 xFIP is more indicative of how he handled the level. He doesn't have monster stuff, but he has a good enough repertoire to profile as a No. 4 or No. 5 starter. He should not be drafted in redraft leagues, given news of this injury.
-
Sleepers 2.0: Brand-name versions
Heath Cummings says notoriety doesn't stop these guys from being sleepers on draft day.
-
Breakouts 2.0: Like first-rounders
Heath Cummings looks for next year's first round picks and other breakout candidates.
-
Busts 2.0: Cooling on Arizona
Heath Cummings starts his updated bust column by discussing the Arizona Diamondbacks offen...
-
Spring Takes: Dahl, Duggar make inroads
Jason Kipnis continues his monster spring for Cleveland, and David Dahl and Steven Duggar are...
-
Fantasy baseball: Don't sleep on Thames
SportsLine simulated the 2018 season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
Fantasy Baseball: 2018 Busts to avoid
SportsLine simulated the MLB season 10,000 times and warns that Jose Quintana, Starling Marte...