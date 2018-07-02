Indians' Junior Sanquintin: Gets $1.25 million from Cleveland
Sanquintin agreed to a $1.25 million deal with the Indians on Monday.
The 16-year-old Dominican infielder was ranked No. 12 by MLB.com and No. 21 by Baseball America in this year's July 2 international signing class. A switch hitter with a quick bat, Sanquintin is expected to provide more value with his stick than with his glove. He can do a lot of damage when he connects, and may end up with plus power down the road. His aggressiveness leads to plenty of strikeouts, so that will be something he works on diligently at Cleveland's complex in Arizona over the next couple years. In the end, Sanquintin could develop into a 30-homer threat who does his best to provide adequate defense at third base, second base or left field.
