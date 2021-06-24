Cleveland selected Garza's contract from Triple-A Columbus on Thursday.
The 27-year-old right-hander gets his first big-league call-up after he dominated over his 13 outings at Triple-A, posting a 0.42 ERA, 0.84 WHIP and 29:12 K:BB in 21.1 innings while holding opposing hitters to a .088 average. Cleveland will likely start Garza out in a low-leverage role out of the bullpen initially, but if he shows he can carry over his success in the minors to the big leagues, he could quickly climb the depth chart.