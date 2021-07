Garza allowed a run on four hits and struck out one in 3.1 innings during Tuesday's 9-3 loss to Houston.

Making his first appearance since July 5, Garza was able to limit the damage to a sixth-inning RBI single by Kyle Tucker. The 27-year-old right-hander has logged 9.2 innings across four appearances, posting a 2.79 ERA, 0.72 WHIP and 5:1 K:BB in this season. A 5.13 FIP indicates he's gotten lucky so far, but Cleveland will likely continue to deploy him in multi-inning assignments.