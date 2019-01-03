Grimm signed a minor-league contract with the Indians on Thursday, Tom Withers of the Associated Press reports.

Grimm dealt with a shoulder impingement for a good chunk of the 2018 season and wound up posting an ugly 10.38 ERA and 1.94 WHIP across 17.1 innings with the Royals and Mariners. He should provide bullpen depth for the Indians in 2019.

More News
Our Latest Stories