Indians' Justin Grimm: Won't make roster
Grimm was informed Wednesday that he will not be on Cleveland's Opening Day roster, Zack Meisel of The Athletic reports.
Grimm made it a difficult decision for the Indians, posting a 1.04 ERA, 1.38 WHIP and 9:4 K:BB through 8.2 innings this spring. While Cleveland would prefer the right-hander to remain with the team on a minor-league deal, Grimm may want to exercise his opt-out in order to pursue other potential big-league opportunities.
