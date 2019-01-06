Plawecki was traded from the Mets to the Indians for pitcher Walker Lockett and infielder Sam Haggerty on Sunday.

Following the Mets' signing of Wilson Ramos, Plawecki looked to eventually wind up squeezed out of a roster spot in the big leagues. The Mets decided to use him as a trade piece, sending him to a Cleveland team that is a bit thin at catcher after shipping Yan Gomes away earlier in the offseason. Plawecki certainly doesn't possess the same offensive upside as Gomes, though, and his value is limited further if he ends up in a timeshare behind the plate with Roberto Perez as the Indians employed in the past.