Indians' Kevin Plawecki: Dealt to Cleveland
Plawecki was traded from the Mets to the Indians for pitcher Walker Lockett and infielder Sam Haggerty on Sunday.
Following the Mets' signing of Wilson Ramos, Plawecki looked to eventually wind up squeezed out of a roster spot in the big leagues. The Mets decided to use him as a trade piece, sending him to a Cleveland team that is a bit thin at catcher after shipping Yan Gomes away earlier in the offseason. Plawecki certainly doesn't possess the same offensive upside as Gomes, though, and his value is limited further if he ends up in a timeshare behind the plate with Roberto Perez as the Indians employed in the past.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Seven things to know about Puig trade
The Dodgers have traded Yasiel Puig, Matt Kemp and Alex Wood to the Reds — a move with plenty...
-
Top 50 keepers
In some leagues you simply keep the best players. In others there's a cost relative to where...
-
Rockies deal makes Murphy interesting
Daniel Murphy was far from a trendy name heading into 2019 drafts, but his move to Colorado...
-
12-team Rotisserie mock draft
Plenty of movement has already happened this offseason. Scott White and friends look at how...
-
Top-100 Dynasty rankings
Dynasty leagues are one of the fastest growing Fantasy formats, requiring owners to weigh the...
-
Fantasy Baseball dynasty prospects: 2B
Scott White is an award-winning Fantasy Baseball analyst