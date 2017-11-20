Indians' Kyle Crockett: Designated for assignment
Crockett was designated for assignment by the Indians on Monday.
Crockett was dropped from the 40-man roster in order to open up a spot for the Indians to protect another player from the Rule 5 draft. The 25-year-old spent most of his 2017 season with Triple-A Columbus, compiling a 3.38 ERA, 1.10 WHIP and 49:11 K:BB across 48 innings of work. He did appear in four games for the Indians, but wound up allowing two runs in just 1.2 innings (10.80 ERA). He'll take a spin through waivers to determine where he lands for next season.
