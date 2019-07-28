Dowdy was returned to Cleveland after he was designated for assignment by the Rangers on Thursday, Tribeinsider reports. He was then assigned to Double-A Akron.

Dowdy cleared waivers, but as a Rule 5 pick, he was offered back to the Indians, who then accepted him back. After struggling to a 7.25 ERA and 1.97 WHIP with 17 strikeouts over 22.1 innings this season in the big leagues, he'll look to build some confidence at Double-A.