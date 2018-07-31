Indians' Kyle Dowdy: Traded to Cleveland

Dowdy was traded from Detroit to Cleveland along with Leonys Martin in exchange for Willi Castro, Anthony Fenech of the Detroit Free Press reports.

Dowdy was the Tigers' 12th-round pick in 2015 and hasn't done much to suggest he's a significant prospect. In 95 innings (including 14 starts and 10 relief appearances) split between Double-A Erie and Triple-A Toledo this season, the 25-year-old has a 4.74 ERA. Neither his strikeout rate (8.7 K/9) or walk rate (3.0 K/9) stand out. He looks to be little more than organizational depth.