Nelson allowed five runs on five hits and a walk in one inning of Sunday's 18-5 loss to Baltimore.

By the time the southpaw entered the contest in the seventh inning, Cleveland already trailed 12-3. Nelson did nothing to improve the situation, allowing Baltimore to tack on five more runs. The 24-year-old had strung together five scoreless innings across five appearances prior to Sunday's disaster. He has yet to record a decision or a hold -- it's expected he'll remain in low-leverage assignments.