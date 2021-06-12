site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Indians' Kyle Nelson: Sent down Saturday
Nelson was optioned to Triple-A Columbus on Saturday, Mandy Bell of MLB.com reports.
Cleveland needed to clear a spot for Saturday's starter Triston McKenzie. Nelson gave up five earned runs in one inning June 6 in Baltimore and has not entered a game since then.
