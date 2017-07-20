Linares was promoted to Double-A Akron on Thursday.

Linares was demoted to High-A Lynchburg in June, but he dominated the lower-level hitters to the tune of a 0.78 ERA. He struggled at Double-A earlier in the season, but he'll look to carry this momentum into his second dose of the level as he climbs up the Indians' organizational ladder.

