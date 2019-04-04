Indians' Lenny Torres Jr.: Awaits short-season assignment
Torres is opening the year in extended spring training before being assigned to a short-season affiliate in June, MLB.com reports.
This is hardly surprising, as Torres was one of the youngest players in the 2018 draft class. However, he was more advanced than anticipated in a brief run in the AZL last year, so he should open in the New York-Penn League and could get a taste of Low-A before the end of the season.
