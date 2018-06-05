Indians' Lenny Torres Jr.: Popped by Indians with No. 41 overall pick

The Indians have selected Torres with the 41st overall pick in the 2018 first-year player draft.

There may be more perceived room for growth with Torres than any other pitcher expected to come off the board on day one of the draft. In addition to hailing from the Northeast (Beacon High School in New York), Torres won't turn 18 until mid October, making him one of the youngest prospects in this class. These two factors work in his favor, as he already sports a mid-90s fastball and evaluators see a lot of untapped potential due to his age and the fact he hasn't been playing year round. He will flash a changeup that could be a plus pitch down the road to go with an above-average slider. There is a ton of relief risk, given his shaky command/control, but his proponents suggest his command should improve as he grows into his 6-foot-2, 185-pound frame. From a fantasy perspective, he may be tough to evaluate early on, as his age and lack of experience could compel the Indians to keep him at their spring training complex until the summer of 2019.