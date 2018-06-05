Indians' Lenny Torres Jr.: Popped by Indians with No. 41 overall pick
The Indians have selected Torres with the 41st overall pick in the 2018 first-year player draft.
There may be more perceived room for growth with Torres than any other pitcher expected to come off the board on day one of the draft. In addition to hailing from the Northeast (Beacon High School in New York), Torres won't turn 18 until mid October, making him one of the youngest prospects in this class. These two factors work in his favor, as he already sports a mid-90s fastball and evaluators see a lot of untapped potential due to his age and the fact he hasn't been playing year round. He will flash a changeup that could be a plus pitch down the road to go with an above-average slider. There is a ton of relief risk, given his shaky command/control, but his proponents suggest his command should improve as he grows into his 6-foot-2, 185-pound frame. From a fantasy perspective, he may be tough to evaluate early on, as his age and lack of experience could compel the Indians to keep him at their spring training complex until the summer of 2019.
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: Add Zobrist, Fowler
Heath Cummings says Ben Zobrist is hitting well enough to be must-own even if he doesn't play...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 11
A light schedule puts even more emphasis on matchups, according to Scott White, who offers...
-
Week 11 two-start pitcher rankings
It's a short list of two-start pitchers, but Scott White helps figure out the best for Week...
-
Week 11 Fantasy baseball: Fade Hernandez
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you whom to sit and start
-
Fantasy baseball: Best Week 11 matchups
Chris Towers says you should target Rafael Devers and fade Jurickson Profar in Week 11
-
Podcast: The best hitters of May
Jose Ramirez was the King of May, but you might be surprised when you find out the other hitters...