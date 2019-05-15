Indians' Lenny Torres Jr.: Undergoes Tommy John surgery

Torres underwent Tommy John surgery and will miss the entire 2019 season.

He experienced diminished velocity in an early May outing in extended spring training, and it was quickly revealed that he would need to go under the knife to repair a torn UCL. Torres has considerable upside, but as a shorter pitcher with elite arm speed, this development is not particularly surprising. Given the timing of the surgery and Torres' minimal pro experience, he probably won't pitch for an affiliate until 2021.

