Torres (elbow) covered two innings in his debut Sunday for Low-A Lynchburg, giving up three earned runs on two hits and four walks while striking out two in the affiliate's 8-4 win over Fredericksburg.

The 20-year-old right-hander's results weren't especially impressive, but Cleveland was likely just happy to see Torres back on the mound again. Since he missed the entire 2019 season while recovering from Tommy John surgery and then had the 2020 season cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Torres' appearance Sunday was his first in affiliated ball since Aug. 21, 2018.