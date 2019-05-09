Indians' Leonys Martin: Benched in series finale
Martin is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the White Sox, Mandy Bell of MLB.com reports.
Martin recently overcame a sore hamstring, so manager Terry Francona is likely just granting him some rest after back-to-back starts. Jordan Luplow will replace Martin in center field and bat fifth in the series finale.
