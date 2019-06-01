Martin went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run to provide the Indians with a three-run cushion in their 5-2 win over the White Sox Saturday.

Martin connected off Ivan Nova in the seventh inning for his first homer since May 11. The 31-year-old slumped in May, hitting only .214 with one homer and two steals and he now holds a .219/.296/.359 slash line for the season.