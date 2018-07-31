Martin was traded alongside Kyle Dowdy to the Indians in exchange for Willi Castro on Tuesday, Robert Murray of The Athletic reports.

Martin should immediately take over in center field for Cleveland with Tyler Naquin (hip) on the 10-day DL and Rajai Davis struggling to a .631 OPS. Through 78 games with the Tigers this year, Martin has slashed .251/.321/.409 with nine home runs, 29 RBI and seven stolen bases. Though Martin has spent most of the year hitting atop the order in Detroit, he will likely serve in the bottom third of the Indians' lineup with Francisco Lindor, Michael Brantley and Jose Ramirez serving as the club's 1-2-3 hitters. Look for Martin to start against right-handed pitching while Davis draws the assignment versus southpaws.