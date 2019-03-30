Indians' Leonys Martin: Established as leadoff man
Martin will start in center field and bat leadoff Saturday against the Twins, Mandy Bell of MLB.com reports.
Martin could drop in the lineup when the Indians face left-handed pitching, but the outfielder has thus far garnered the leadoff assignment in both of the team's first two games versus right-handed starters. He went 1-for-4 with a double and two strikeouts in the Tribe's Opening Day loss.
