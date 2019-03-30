Martin will start in center field and bat leadoff Saturday against the Twins, Mandy Bell of MLB.com reports.

Martin could drop in the lineup when the Indians face left-handed pitching, but the outfielder has thus far garnered the leadoff assignment in both of the team's first two games versus right-handed starters. He went 1-for-4 with a double and two strikeouts in the Tribe's Opening Day loss.

