Martin went 3-for-4 with a solo home run, double, two RBI and two runs scored Thursday against the Tigers.

Martin was a major part of the Indians' offense Thursday, blasting his second home run of the season in the second inning against Spencer Turnbull. He also added an RBI single in the fourth inning to extend the team's lead to 3-0. Martin had gotten off to a slow start to the season, but is now riding a three-game hitting streak that includes two home runs, three RBI and four runs scored.